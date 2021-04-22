KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 154,036 tonnes of cargo comprising 109,526 tonnes of import cargo and 44,510 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 109,526 comprised of 54,000 tonnes of Containerized Cargos, 2,742 tonnes of DAP, 3,843 tonnes of Rock Phosphate 4,871 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 44,070 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargos.

The total export cargos of 44,510 tonnes comprised of 38,677 tonnes of containerized cargo, 5,833 tonnes of Clinkers.

A total of 7449 containers were handled out of which 3,797 were of imports and 2051 were of exports. 3795 import containers comprised of 957 of 20s and 1264 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 0 of 20s and 156 of 40s. Export containers 3652 comprised of 724 of 20s and 1062 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 446 of 20s and 179 of 40s.

There were nine vessels viz. MT Quetta, Diyala, Ever Ursula, Star Bovarius, Archagelos Gabriel, Chem Jupiter, Sovereign have currently at berths.

There are five ships Msc Bhavya, Tim S, Kota Naulari, Solar Nesrin and As Sicilia have sailed out from Karachi Port expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are 11 vessels viZ. MT Lahore, Wan Hai 611, Oel Kedarnath, As Cypria, Norderney, Maritime Kelly Anne, Al Mahboobah, Oel Badrinnath, GMB Artems cargo and Run FU 3 due to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 152,671 tonnes, comprising 125,501 tonnes imports cargo and 27,170 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,406 Containers (2,111 TEUs imports and 1,295 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

Following were the high lights in tonnes during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships Adam Pearl, Naluhu, Golar Celsius and Blue Bird & another ship ‘TSS Neptune’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal, Natural gas, Gas oil and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, PQEPT, FOTCO, PGPCL and QICT on Wednesday, 21st April, while four more ships, Cap Male, CMA CGM Orfeo, MSC Bhavya and Pacific Raptor are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 22nd April-2021.

