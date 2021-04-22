Wednesday’s early trade: S&P, Dow snap two-day fall

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were higher on Wednesday after sliding for two straight sessions, while the Nasdaq remained muted as Netflix kicked off quarterly earnings for technology behemoths with a disappointing report.

The streaming service provider tumbled 7.1% as it reported slower subscriber growth in the first quarter after a pandemic boom.

Shares of mega-cap firms, including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc, fell between 0.3% and 1.8%.

At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 145.52 points, or 0.43%, at 33,966.82, the S&P 500 was up 10.64 points, or 0.26%, at 4,145.58 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.89 points, or 0.06%, at 13,794.15.—Reuters