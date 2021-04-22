ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder
Apr 22, 2021
Business & Finance

Early trade in New York: Dollar rises from 7-week low

Reuters Updated 22 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: The US dollar rose on Wednesday from a seven-week low hit overnight, as broad weakness in stock markets triggered by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan encouraged a retreat to the safe-haven appeal of the greenback.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against six major peers, was up 0.1% at 91.289 in the morning in New York after slumping overnight as low as 90.856.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hovered just above 1.57% on Wednesday morning, not far from the 1.60% level at the start of the week, as the note consolidated gains after a reversal that had driven yields to a 14-month high at 1.7760% last month. The biggest casualty of the dollar’s rise in Wednesday trading was the euro, with the single currency weakening 0.24% at $1.2007 after touching a seven-week high of $1.2079 overnight.

The Japanese yen, often seen as a safer refuge than the dollar, gained against the greenback to 107.86 but then drifted back 108.14 on Wednesday morning.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded around $55,500, consolidating following its dip to as low as $51,541.16 on Sunday. It set a record high at $64,895.22 on April 14.

US Treasury Stock markets dollar index dollar rate today

