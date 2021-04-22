Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices....
22 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1900.50 2324.00 9396.50 2026.00 16144.00 28400.00 2825.00 2205.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1900.50 2324.00 9396.50 2026.00 16144.00 28400.00 2825.00 2205.00
3-months Buyer 1900.00 2330.00 9390.00 2049.50 16199.00 26803.00 2848.00 2210.00
3-months Seller 1900.00 2330.00 9390.00 2049.50 16199.00 26803.00 2848.00 2210.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 24610.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 24610.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.