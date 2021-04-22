Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
22 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 21, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
478,310,163 264,888,297 21,784,699,865 8,668,500,320
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,246,467,727 (1,594,889,956) 651,577,771
Local Individuals 21,956,118,260 (22,073,107,201) (116,988,941)
Local Corporates 6,610,268,794 (7,144,857,624) (534,588,830)
