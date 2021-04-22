KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 21, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 478,310,163 264,888,297 21,784,699,865 8,668,500,320 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,246,467,727 (1,594,889,956) 651,577,771 Local Individuals 21,956,118,260 (22,073,107,201) (116,988,941) Local Corporates 6,610,268,794 (7,144,857,624) (534,588,830) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021