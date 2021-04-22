ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 22 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd.       14-04-2021    22-04-2021       NIL                       22-04-2021
TPL Insurance Limited           17-04-2021    22-04-2021       NIL                       22-04-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.       17-04-2021    22-04-2021    280% (F)      15-04-2021     22-04-2021
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan
Limited                         13-04-2021    23-04-2021    200% (F)      09-04-2021     23-04-2021
Khairpur Sugar Mills
Limited #                       17-04-2021    23-04-2021                                 23-04-2021
Progressive Insurance
Company Limited                 17-04-2021    24-04-2021       NIL                       24-04-2021
Lalpir Power Limited            17-04-2021    26-04-2021     10% (F)      15-04-2021     26-04-2021
Pakgen Power LImited            17-04-2021    26-04-2021     10% (F)      15-04-2021     26-04-2021
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited     19-04-2021    26-04-2021       NIL                       26-04-2021
Saif Power Limited              19-04-2021    26-04-2021     25% (F)      15-04-2021     26-04-2021
AGP Limited                     20-04-2021    26-04-2021     10% (F)      16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Askari Life Assurance
Co. Ltd.                        20-04-2021    26-04-2021       NIL                       26-04-2021
Fatima Fertilizer Co. Ltd.      20-04-2021    26-04-2021     25% (F)      16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited #                       20-04-2021    26-04-2021                                 26-04-2021
Pakistan Oxygen Limited         20-04-2021    26-04-2021      20% B       16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Engro Corporation Limited       20-04-2021    26-04-2021     20% (F)      16-04-2021     26-04-2021
KSB Pumps Company
Limited                         20-04-2021    27-04-2021     5% (F)       16-04-2021     27-04-2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited         20-04-2021    27-04-2021    610% (F)      16-04-2021     27-04-2021
Premier Insurance Limited       20-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
Honda Atlas Cars
(Pakistan) Limited #            21-04-2021    27-04-2021                                 27-04-2021
Adamjee Insurance
Company Limited                 21-04-2021    27-04-2021    12.5% (F)     19-04-2021     27-04-2021
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited                         21-04-2021    27-04-2021     65% (F)      19-04-2021     27-04-2021
AKD Capital Limited #           21-04-2021    27-04-2021                                 27-04-2021
Bata Pakistan Limited           21-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited                         21-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
SME Leasing Limited             21-04-2021    27-04-2021       NIL                       27-04-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Co.Ltd.                         20-04-2021    28-04-2021       Nil                       28-04-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Limited                         21-04-2021    28-04-2021                                 28-04-2021
IGI Life Insurance Limited      21-04-2021    28-04-2021       NIL                       28-04-2021
JS Global Capital Limited       21-04-2021    28-04-2021                                 28-04-2021
Service Industries Limited      22-04-2021    28-04-2021   150%(F),100%   20-04-2021     28-04-2021
Habib Insurance Company
Limited                         17-04-2021    29-04-2021     10% (F)      15-04-2021     29-04-2021
Reliance Insurance
Company Limited                 19-04-2021    29-04-2021     7.50% B      15-04-2021     29-04-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited                         21-04-2021    29-04-2021
IGI Holdings Limited            22-04-2021    29-04-2021     50% (F)      20-04-2021     29-04-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited      22-04-2021    29-04-2021     50% (F)      20-04-2021     29-04-2021
Shaheen Insurance Company
Limited                         23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Agritech Limited                23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.         23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Asia Insurance Co. Ltd.         23-04-2021    29-04-2021   10%(F),10%B    21-04-2021     29-04-2021
Century Insurance Co. Ltd.      23-04-2021    29-04-2021     20% (F)      21-04-2021     29-04-2021
Packages Limited                17-04-2021    30-04-2021    225% (F)      15-04-2021     30-04-2021
Waves Singer Pakistan
Limited                         17-04-2021    30-04-2021     50% R**      15-04-2021     23-04-2021
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Limited    22-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Universal Insurance
Company Limited                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Limited     23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile
MIlls Limited #                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
Tata Textile Mills Limited #    23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd. #    23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Limited       24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
East West Insurance Company
Limited                         24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
PICIC Insurance Limited         24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Crescent Star Insurance
Company Limited                 24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                29-04-2021    30-04-2021
Pak Elektron Limited            26-04-2021    02-05-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

