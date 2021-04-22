KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd. 14-04-2021 22-04-2021 NIL 22-04-2021 TPL Insurance Limited 17-04-2021 22-04-2021 NIL 22-04-2021 Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 17-04-2021 22-04-2021 280% (F) 15-04-2021 22-04-2021 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited 13-04-2021 23-04-2021 200% (F) 09-04-2021 23-04-2021 Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited # 17-04-2021 23-04-2021 23-04-2021 Progressive Insurance Company Limited 17-04-2021 24-04-2021 NIL 24-04-2021 Lalpir Power Limited 17-04-2021 26-04-2021 10% (F) 15-04-2021 26-04-2021 Pakgen Power LImited 17-04-2021 26-04-2021 10% (F) 15-04-2021 26-04-2021 Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 19-04-2021 26-04-2021 NIL 26-04-2021 Saif Power Limited 19-04-2021 26-04-2021 25% (F) 15-04-2021 26-04-2021 AGP Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 10% (F) 16-04-2021 26-04-2021 Askari Life Assurance Co. Ltd. 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 NIL 26-04-2021 Fatima Fertilizer Co. Ltd. 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 25% (F) 16-04-2021 26-04-2021 Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited # 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 26-04-2021 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 20% B 16-04-2021 26-04-2021 Engro Corporation Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 20% (F) 16-04-2021 26-04-2021 KSB Pumps Company Limited 20-04-2021 27-04-2021 5% (F) 16-04-2021 27-04-2021 Nestle Pakistan Limited 20-04-2021 27-04-2021 610% (F) 16-04-2021 27-04-2021 Premier Insurance Limited 20-04-2021 27-04-2021 NIL 27-04-2021 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited # 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 27-04-2021 Adamjee Insurance Company Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 12.5% (F) 19-04-2021 27-04-2021 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 65% (F) 19-04-2021 27-04-2021 AKD Capital Limited # 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 27-04-2021 Bata Pakistan Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 NIL 27-04-2021 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 NIL 27-04-2021 SME Leasing Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 NIL 27-04-2021 Pakistan Telecommunication Co.Ltd. 20-04-2021 28-04-2021 Nil 28-04-2021 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Limited 21-04-2021 28-04-2021 28-04-2021 IGI Life Insurance Limited 21-04-2021 28-04-2021 NIL 28-04-2021 JS Global Capital Limited 21-04-2021 28-04-2021 28-04-2021 Service Industries Limited 22-04-2021 28-04-2021 150%(F),100% 20-04-2021 28-04-2021 Habib Insurance Company Limited 17-04-2021 29-04-2021 10% (F) 15-04-2021 29-04-2021 Reliance Insurance Company Limited 19-04-2021 29-04-2021 7.50% B 15-04-2021 29-04-2021 (UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited 21-04-2021 29-04-2021 IGI Holdings Limited 22-04-2021 29-04-2021 50% (F) 20-04-2021 29-04-2021 Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited 22-04-2021 29-04-2021 50% (F) 20-04-2021 29-04-2021 Shaheen Insurance Company Limited 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021 Agritech Limited 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021 Asia Insurance Co. Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 10%(F),10%B 21-04-2021 29-04-2021 Century Insurance Co. Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 20% (F) 21-04-2021 29-04-2021 Packages Limited 17-04-2021 30-04-2021 225% (F) 15-04-2021 30-04-2021 Waves Singer Pakistan Limited 17-04-2021 30-04-2021 50% R** 15-04-2021 23-04-2021 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited 22-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 The Universal Insurance Company Limited 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 Khalid Siraj Textile MIlls Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021 Tata Textile Mills Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021 Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd. # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021 The Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 East West Insurance Company Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 PICIC Insurance Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 The Crescent Star Insurance Company Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 29-04-2021 30-04-2021 Pak Elektron Limited 26-04-2021 02-05-2021 NIL 29-04-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

