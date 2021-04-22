Pakistan
Blast heard in Quetta
22 Apr 2021
QUETTA: A powerful explosion was heard near Sarina Hotal area of Quetta on Wednesday night.
As per details, security forces including police were going towards the incident to investigate nature of blast.
