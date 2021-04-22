ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder
Apr 22, 2021
MCB (MCB Bank Limited) 172.41 Increased By ▲ 0.5%

MCB: Steady profits

BR Research 22 Apr 2021

Not quite the 2020 performance, but CY21 has started on a bright note for MCB, which declared Rs4.5 per share as dividend, announcing the first quarterly financial results. The net markup income went down year-on-year, and understandably so, given the expansionary monetary policy stance by the central bank for the period under review, versus the same period last year.

MCB delivered strong performance on the non-core income front, as much improved economic activity translated into a 17 percent year-on-year increase in fee, commission income. The dividend income almost doubled, whereas gain on sale of securities went up by a little over four times, year-on-year. Significant lost ground was covered by the exceptional non markup income growth, which has been a consistent feature in MCB’s recent history.

On the cost front, administrative expenses were kept in check despite inflationary pressures, branch expansion and technology investments. The cost to income ratio improved further from the same period last year. MCB booked reversal on disposal of equity investments, further aiding profitability. The NPLs showed only a marginal increase of 1.2 percent over December 2020, taking the infection ratio close to 11 percent. The NPLs are very adequately provided for at 98 percent.

On the balance sheet front, the deposit growth was slow at around 2 percent, but still better than the industry average. MCB’s deposit book is the envy of peer banks in terms of its low-cost composition, and the bank carried on adding non-remunerative deposits, which grew by 7 percent over December 2020. The CASA ratio now stands at a jaw-dropping 93.1 percent, with current accounts making 40 percent of the deposit base.

The earning assets continue to be dominated by investments, which increased by 7 percent, whereas advances remained on the lower side, sliding by 6.5 percent, over December 2020. MCB’s ADR, as a result has now dropped to 33 percent, which is the lowest amongst peer banks. Not that the investors would mind that, but going back to lending more should not be too far away, as the economy starts to look up.

monetary policy banking sector MCB Bank Ltd current and savings account ratio CASA ratio non markup income growth

