PPA hosts Iftar-dinner

HYDERABAD: Proud Pakistan Award Director Salman Abrahani and ARB Chairperson Madam Anjum Anwar hosted an Iftar Dinner in honor of children with disabilities at a local hotel.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh and Chairperson, Child Protection Authority, Madam Shamim Mumtaz and President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Hussain Sheikh were the Chief guests. Fahad Hussain Sheikh informed that MoU was signed between Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Proud Pakistan Award under which both institutions were cooperating each other for the welfare of women.

He said that Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce would cooperate with Sindh Child Protection Authority. He said that Sindh Protection Child Authority’s services for protection of women and children in the province were commendable. He appealed to the people to take part in the welfare works so that the people can get benefit from it.

