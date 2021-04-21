ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Most Gulf markets up, Dubai down

Reuters 21 Apr 2021

DUBAI: Most Gulf share markets advanced on Tuesday, while the Dubai index ended lower as several companies traded ex-dividend.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.2%, helped by a 0.6% gain in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.2% increase in Riyad Bank.

But Yamama Cement retreated 4% after it reported a decline quarterly profit.

In Dubai, the main share index eased 0.3%. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and Dubai Investments fell 1.8% and 4.9%, respectively, as the duo traded ex-dividend.

Limiting losses on the index, Emirates NBD gained 0.8% after it reported a higher first-quarter net profit as Dubai’s largest lender benefited from improving economic conditions.

The bank said its expansion into Turkey, where it acquired DenizBank in 2019, had helped diversify its earnings, with the unit contributing 28% of the group’s net profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.9% higher on the back of a 3.8% jump in aquaculture firm International Holding.

International Holding has been underpinning the index recently as it has rapidly expanded across major business sectors, boosting profit and positioning it for long-term growth.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country’s largest lender, rose 0.7% ahead of a board meeting to approve its first-quarter earnings.

The United Arab Emirates’ central bank said on Tuesday it had extended until mid-2022 stimulus measures launched last year to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy.

The Qatari index edged down 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 0.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index ended 1.7% higher to extend gains for a fourth consecutive session, with 27 out of the 30 stocks in the index in the black.

Exchange data showed foreign investors were net buyers of the stocks.

Al Rajhi Bank Most Gulf markets Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Yamama Cement DenizBank

