LME official prices
21 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1950.00 2331.00 9415.00 2025.00 16063.00 27940.00 2842.00 2205.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1950.00 2331.00 9415.00 2025.00 16063.00 27940.00 2842.00 2205.00
3-months Buyer 1950.00 2342.50 9398.50 2046.50 16120.00 26768.00 2864.50 2219.00
3-months Seller 1950.00 2342.50 9398.50 2046.50 16120.00 26768.00 2864.50 2219.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 24366.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 24366.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
