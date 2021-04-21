KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 20, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 388,742,542 233,930,833 16,343,416,362 8,369,591,326 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,229,728,781 (1,109,910,210) 119,818,571 Local Individuals 15,482,093,922 (14,991,328,073) 490,765,850 Local Corporates 4,890,064,046 (5,500,648,466) (610,584,421) ===============================================================================

