NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
21 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 20, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
388,742,542 233,930,833 16,343,416,362 8,369,591,326
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,229,728,781 (1,109,910,210) 119,818,571
Local Individuals 15,482,093,922 (14,991,328,073) 490,765,850
Local Corporates 4,890,064,046 (5,500,648,466) (610,584,421)
===============================================================================
