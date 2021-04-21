Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 20, 2021). ==================================== BR...
21 Apr 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 20, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,871.51
High: 4,896.86
Low: 4,810.55
Net Change: (+) 60.96
Volume ('000): 317,412
Value ('000): 13,102,576
Makt Cap 1,364,398,148,450
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,268.21
NET CH. (+) 52.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,628.15
NET CH. (+) 78.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,477.33
NET CH. (+) 24.87
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,956.25
NET CH. (-) 3.95
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,960.80
NET CH. (+) 175.65
------------------------------------
As on: 20-April-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.