KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 20, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,871.51 High: 4,896.86 Low: 4,810.55 Net Change: (+) 60.96 Volume ('000): 317,412 Value ('000): 13,102,576 Makt Cap 1,364,398,148,450 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,268.21 NET CH. (+) 52.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,628.15 NET CH. (+) 78.43 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,477.33 NET CH. (+) 24.87 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,956.25 NET CH. (-) 3.95 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,960.80 NET CH. (+) 175.65 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-April-2021 ====================================

