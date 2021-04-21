KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

============================================================================================== Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/ Credit on ============================================================================================== The Bank of Punjab 31.12.2020 10% Final Cash Dividend 16.04.2021 Sunrays Textile Mills Ktd. 30.06.2021 200% Bonus Shares 19.04.2021 Indus Dieng & Manufacturing Limited 30.06.2021 200% Bonus Shares 19.04.2021 ==============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021