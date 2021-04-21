Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
21 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
The Bank of Punjab 31.12.2020 10% Final Cash Dividend 16.04.2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ktd. 30.06.2021 200% Bonus Shares 19.04.2021
Indus Dieng &
Manufacturing Limited 30.06.2021 200% Bonus Shares 19.04.2021
