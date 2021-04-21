KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Arif Habib Limited 31.03.2021 - 1,586.698 26.71 - - (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Arif Habib Limited 31.03.2021 - 1,608.541 27.08 - - (Consolidated) Nine Month Rafhan Maize 31.03.2021 1500% (i) 1,972.851 213.59 - 04.05.2021 to Products Limited 1st Qaurter 10.05.2021 Cyan Limited 31.03.2021 - 419.981 6.82 - - 1s tQaurter Orix Modaraba 31.03.2021 - 90.415 1.99 - - Nine Month FrieslandCampina 31.03.2021 - 546.798 0.71 - - Engro Pakistan Ltd. 1stQaurter Bannu Wollen Mills Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 92.174 9.70 - - Nine Month Amreli Steels Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 925.733 3.12 - - Nine Month MCB Bank Limited 31.03.2021 45% (i) 6,790.074 5.73 - 12.05.2021 to (Unconsolidated) 1st Qaurter 19.05.2021 MCB Bank Limited 31.03.2021 - 7,049.585 5.92 - - (Consolidated) 1st Qaurter Tri-Pack Film Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 360.905 9.30 - - 1st Qaurter Habib Bank Limited 31.03.2021 17.5% (i) 8,297.922 5.66 - 12.05.2021 to (Unconsolidated) 1stQaurter 18.05.2021 Habib Bank Limited 31.03.2021 - 8,559.857 5.68 - - (Consolidated) 1st Qaurter Shieeld Corporation Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 144.048 36.94 - - Nine Month Aisha Steel Mills Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 4,751.724 6.11 (*) - - Nine Month 4.95 (#) International 31.03.2021 - 5,152.136 11.84 - - Steels Limited Nine Month Meezan Bank Limited 31.03.2021 15% (i) 6,101.203 4.31 - 12.05.2021 to (Unconsolidated) 1st Qaurter 20.05.2021 Meezan Bank Limited 31.03.2021 - 6,126.907 4.28 - - (Consolidated) 1st Qaurter Ravi Textile Mills Ltd. - - - - 11.05.2021 05.05.2021 to 11.00.a.m. 11.05.2021 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Basic (#) Dilueted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021