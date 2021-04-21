Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
21 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Arif Habib Limited 31.03.2021 - 1,586.698 26.71 - -
(Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Arif Habib Limited 31.03.2021 - 1,608.541 27.08 - -
(Consolidated) Nine Month
Rafhan Maize 31.03.2021 1500% (i) 1,972.851 213.59 - 04.05.2021 to
Products Limited 1st Qaurter 10.05.2021
Cyan Limited 31.03.2021 - 419.981 6.82 - -
1s tQaurter
Orix Modaraba 31.03.2021 - 90.415 1.99 - -
Nine Month
FrieslandCampina 31.03.2021 - 546.798 0.71 - -
Engro Pakistan Ltd. 1stQaurter
Bannu Wollen Mills Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 92.174 9.70 - -
Nine Month
Amreli Steels Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 925.733 3.12 - -
Nine Month
MCB Bank Limited 31.03.2021 45% (i) 6,790.074 5.73 - 12.05.2021 to
(Unconsolidated) 1st Qaurter 19.05.2021
MCB Bank Limited 31.03.2021 - 7,049.585 5.92 - -
(Consolidated) 1st Qaurter
Tri-Pack Film Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 360.905 9.30 - -
1st Qaurter
Habib Bank Limited 31.03.2021 17.5% (i) 8,297.922 5.66 - 12.05.2021 to
(Unconsolidated) 1stQaurter 18.05.2021
Habib Bank Limited 31.03.2021 - 8,559.857 5.68 - -
(Consolidated) 1st Qaurter
Shieeld Corporation Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 144.048 36.94 - -
Nine Month
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 4,751.724 6.11 (*) - -
Nine Month 4.95 (#)
International 31.03.2021 - 5,152.136 11.84 - -
Steels Limited Nine Month
Meezan Bank Limited 31.03.2021 15% (i) 6,101.203 4.31 - 12.05.2021 to
(Unconsolidated) 1st Qaurter 20.05.2021
Meezan Bank Limited 31.03.2021 - 6,126.907 4.28 - -
(Consolidated) 1st Qaurter
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd. - - - - 11.05.2021 05.05.2021 to
11.00.a.m. 11.05.2021
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Basic (#) Dilueted.
