ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 21 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Arif Habib Limited           31.03.2021       -           1,586.698     26.71        -                        -
(Unconsolidated)             Nine Month
Arif Habib Limited           31.03.2021       -           1,608.541     27.08        -                        -
(Consolidated)               Nine Month
Rafhan Maize                 31.03.2021       1500% (i)   1,972.851     213.59       -            04.05.2021 to
Products Limited             1st Qaurter                                                             10.05.2021
Cyan Limited                 31.03.2021       -           419.981       6.82         -                        -
                             1s tQaurter
Orix Modaraba                31.03.2021       -           90.415        1.99         -                        -
                             Nine Month
FrieslandCampina             31.03.2021       -           546.798       0.71         -                        -
Engro Pakistan Ltd.          1stQaurter
Bannu Wollen Mills Ltd.      31.03.2021       -           92.174        9.70         -                        -
                             Nine Month
Amreli Steels Ltd.           31.03.2021       -           925.733       3.12         -                        -
                             Nine Month
MCB Bank Limited             31.03.2021       45% (i)     6,790.074     5.73         -            12.05.2021 to
(Unconsolidated)             1st Qaurter                                                             19.05.2021
MCB Bank Limited             31.03.2021       -           7,049.585     5.92         -                        -
(Consolidated)               1st Qaurter
Tri-Pack Film Ltd.           31.03.2021       -           360.905       9.30         -                        -
                             1st Qaurter
Habib Bank Limited           31.03.2021       17.5% (i)   8,297.922     5.66         -            12.05.2021 to
(Unconsolidated)             1stQaurter                                                              18.05.2021
Habib Bank Limited           31.03.2021       -           8,559.857     5.68         -                        -
(Consolidated)               1st Qaurter
Shieeld Corporation Ltd.     31.03.2021       -           144.048       36.94        -                        -
                             Nine Month
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd.       31.03.2021       -           4,751.724     6.11 (*)     -                        -
                             Nine Month                                 4.95 (#)
International                31.03.2021       -           5,152.136     11.84        -                        -
Steels Limited               Nine Month
Meezan Bank Limited          31.03.2021       15% (i)     6,101.203     4.31         -            12.05.2021 to
(Unconsolidated)             1st Qaurter                                                             20.05.2021
Meezan Bank Limited          31.03.2021       -           6,126.907     4.28         -                        -
(Consolidated)               1st Qaurter
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd.      -                -           -             -            11.05.2021   05.05.2021 to
                                                                                     11.00.a.m.      11.05.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Basic (#) Dilueted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

dividend Bonus announcements psx companies companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

Asia consumer business: DBS, StanChart weigh bids as Citi retreats

Govt says not lifting ban on TLP

UAE rolls over repayment of $2bn deposit

PSX regains footing: BRIndex100 roars back

Setting up of centralised database approved: Cabinet sharpens its focus on food items

IGCF says wants to reduce indirect equity investment in BPPL

Non-lapsable ‘Ehsaas Donation Fund’ established

Xi calls for fairer world order

HBL Q1 2021 results: PAT rises 108pc

Govt tables resolution for debate on French envoy's expulsion in National Assembly

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.