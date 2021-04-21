KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================= CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF APR & MAY 2021 ================================================= TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================= 16.04.2021 Friday 20.04.2021 Tuesday 19.04.2021 Monday 21.04.2021 Wednesay 20.04.2021 Tuesday 22.04.2021 Thursday 21.04.2021 Wednesday 23.04.2021 Friday 22.04.2021 Thursday 26.04.2021 Monday 23.04.2021 Friday 27.04.2021 Tuesday 26.04.2021 Monday 28.04.2021 Wednesday 27.04.2021 Tuesday 29.04.2021 Thursday 28.04.2021 Wednesday 30.04.2021 Friday 29.04.2021 Thursday 30.04.2021 Monday 30.04.2021 Friday 04.05.2021 Tuesday =================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

