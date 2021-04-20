ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
SC adjourns review petitions in Justice Qazi Feaz Isa case till Wednesday

  • During the course of proceedings, Justice Maqbool Baqar addressing Mrs Sarina Isa said that the bench had read the documents.
APP 20 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the review petitions in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case till Wednesday.

A ten-member SC larger bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Aminuddin Khan heard the review petition seeking removal of paragraphs 2 to 11 of the June 19, 2020 verdict.

On June 19, 2020, seven judges of a 10-judge bench quashed a presidential reference against Justice Isa but also ordered the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an inquiry into the judge’s family members’ foreign assets and submit a report to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

During the course of proceedings, Justice Maqbool Baqar addressing Mrs Sarina Isa said that the bench had read the documents.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that the FBR report came as a result of a court decision.

He asked Sarina Isa to explain what was wrong in the court decision.

Mrs Sarina Isa said that her husband could not even review her bank and tax records. She said that the Supreme Court and the Supreme Judicial Council also could not view the FBR report and tax records without her permission. The tax record was a matter between her and the FBR, she added.

She alleged that some parts of the report were leaked to the media.

She pleaded the court to withdraw its order.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that it was not possible for the judges to review the document at the discretion of the litigants. "Yesterday, you (Sarina Isa) and Justice Qazi Faez Isa had sought the FBR report."

Sarina Isa said that she had returned the FBR report without reading. Tax Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed did not give me a chance to be heard, she added.

She said that she did not have decades old documents. Transferred all money from one account to another, she added.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that his wife objected to sending the case to the FBR on June 17, 2020.

Addressing Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Bandial said that he intervened without understanding. There was no inquiry against Sarina Isa, he added.

