PM directs Malik Amin Aslam to represent Pakistan at Global Climate Summit
20 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and apprised him of the invitation received by Pakistan for participation in the Climate Summit.
The prime minister directed Malik Amin Aslam to represent Pakistan at the Global Climate Summit and highlight the various measures being taken by the Government of Pakistan to tackle the challenges of climate change.
Special Assistant to PM Malik Amin Aslam would address the Climate Summit, to be held in virtual format on April 22, besides presenting Pakistan’s view on the issue of climate change would also effectively highlight the measures taken so far by the country in that regard.
