Business & Finance
Serbia sells bad loans of eight bankrupt banks, debt agency says
- In June 2019 the debt management agency sold about 240 million euros of bad loans, in line with a now-expired arrangement between Belgrade and the International Monetary Fund.
- Serbia's non-performing loans ratio fell to 3.7% by the end of 2020, down from 4.1% in 2019 and 17% in 2016.
20 Apr 2021
BELGRADE: Serbia's Deposit Insurance Agency has sold a portfolio of bad loans held by eight banks that have gone bankrupt since 2000, amounting to 1.82 billion euros ($2.19 billion), the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The statement did not say who purchased the portfolio or the price paid.
In June 2019 the debt management agency sold about 240 million euros of bad loans, in line with a now-expired arrangement between Belgrade and the International Monetary Fund.
Serbia's non-performing loans ratio fell to 3.7% by the end of 2020, down from 4.1% in 2019 and 17% in 2016.
Govt tables resolution for debate on French envoy's expulsion in National Assembly
Serbia sells bad loans of eight bankrupt banks, debt agency says
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail
PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively
FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit
UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan
Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today
UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data
Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid
CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns
EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India
J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses
Read more stories
Comments