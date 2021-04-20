Pakistan
Gold prices decrease Rs700 to Rs103,600 per tola
- The price of ten gram silver decreased by Rs8.58.
20 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs700 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs103,600 against its sale at Rs104,300 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs88,820 against its sale at Rs89,420 whereas the price of 22 karat went down to Rs81,419 from Rs81,970.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1350 against its sale at Rs1360 whereas the price of ten gram silver decreased by Rs8.58 and was sold at Rs1157.40 against its sale at Rs1165.98.
The gold price in the international market decreased by $4 witnessed and was traded at $1773 as compared $1777.
Govt tables resolution for debate on French envoy's expulsion in National Assembly
Gold prices decrease Rs700 to Rs103,600 per tola
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail
PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively
FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit
UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan
Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today
UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data
Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid
CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns
EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India
J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses
Read more stories
Comments