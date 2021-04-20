Gold prices decrease Rs700 to Rs103,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs700 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs103,600 against its sale at Rs104,300 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs88,820 against its sale at Rs89,420 whereas the price of 22 karat went down to Rs81,419 from Rs81,970.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1350 against its sale at Rs1360 whereas the price of ten gram silver decreased by Rs8.58 and was sold at Rs1157.40 against its sale at Rs1165.98.

The gold price in the international market decreased by $4 witnessed and was traded at $1773 as compared $1777.