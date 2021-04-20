IHC seeks comments in lawyer's bail case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents on bail petition of a member of Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) in IHC building vandalising case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case filed by IBC member Naseer Kiyani.

The petitoner’s lawyer Yasir Mehmood adopted the stance that his client was not involved in any sort of vandalising in IHC building. The first information registered against him was based on dishonesty, he argued.

He said the other lawyers had already obtained bails in the case. He prayed before the court to grant his client post arrest bail and issue release orders.

The court sought comments from police and adjourned the case.