CM approves setting up of BoR Sahulat Markaz at OPC head office

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the establishment of Sahulat Markaz of Board of Revenue at Overseas Pakistanis Commission head office in GOR-I and appreciated the enormous work done to facilitate the applicants.

Similarly, a consultative unit will also be established at the Commission to assist in legal and revenue matters, said the

CM and directed to send the summary for the promulgation of an ordinance to constitute OPC special courts at the earliest.

Meanwhile, an OPC mobile application would soon be developed to guide the overseas Pakistanis about the legal or illegal status of housing societies in the province, he affirmed.

The Chief Minister said this during a meeting with Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Waseem Akhtar Ramay who called on him in his office to brief about the steps taken for the expatriates welfare.

The CM said that overseas Pakistanis were a valuable asset of the country and their role in strengthening the economy could not be ignored. The provincial government would ensure the protection of their properties and legal rights, he assured.

Waseem Akhtar apprised that every effort was being made to resolve the complaints of overseas Pakistanis and the Commission was fully active under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar to fulfil the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A comprehensive strategy had been evolved to resolve the problems of Pakistanis living abroad, he added.