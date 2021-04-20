ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Yasmin asks officials to accelerate work at Mother & Child Hospital

  • She said that improving capacity of the system was very helpful in combating corona pandemic in Punjab.
APP Updated 20 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the officials concerned to expedite the pace of work at Mother and Child Hospitals and other development projects.

She was chairing a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Tuesday.

The Health Minister reviewed the pace and progress of construction work of Mother and Child Hospitals, upgradation of BHUs to 24/7 model and various other projects in the province.

Addressing the meeting, she said that under the Prime Minister Health Initiative, revamping of health facilities was underway in eight districts of the province.

She said that all development projects needed to be completed within deadline with transparency.

The up-gradation of the hospitals in Attock, DG Khan, Jhang, Kasur, Mianwali, Rajanpur, Lodhran and Chiniot was underway, she said and added that provision of basic health services was the responsibility of the state.

She said that improving capacity of the system was very helpful in combating corona pandemic in Punjab.

"Despite restrictions of corona pandemic, Punjab is continuously making progress on improving healthcare services, she said.

She cleared there was no scarcity of funds in the province.

"We are making all out efforts to complete health facilities across the province," she said.

The Health Minister asked the Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam to personally supervise all the development projects.

Additional Secretary Development Omar Farooq, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf and a number of senior officials were present in the meeting.

Yasmin Rashid development projects Mother and Child Hospitals

Dr Yasmin asks officials to accelerate work at Mother & Child Hospital

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail

PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively

FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit

UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters