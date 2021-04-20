Cutlery exports increased 30.99pc

ISLAMABAD: Cutlery exports during first nine months of fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 30.99 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 20-21, cutlery worth US$ 91,391 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 69,771 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Onyx manufactured increased by 9.30 per cent, worth US$ 3,760 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 3,440 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Surgical goods and medical instruments exports increased by 6.97 percent, worth US$ 324,279 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 303,137 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view chemicals and pharm.products increased by 14.94 per cent, worth US$ 844,184 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 734,452 thousand of same period of last year.