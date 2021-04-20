ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minimum Fitrana fixed at Rs140 per person

  • The minimum amount that should be given in charity is Rs140 with respect to wheat, in accordance with barley it is Rs320, with respect to price of dates and raisins it is Rs960 and 1,920 respectively.
APP Updated 20 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: This year’s minimum Sadqa-e-Fitr or Fitrana, an obligatory charitable donation all Muslims are required to pay during Ramazan, has been set at Rs140 per person, said former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Tuesday.

Under the Islamic Shariah, the rate for Fitrana per person can be based on one of the prices of flour, dates, raisin, cheese, or barley.

The minimum amount that should be given in charity is Rs140 with respect to wheat, in accordance with barley it is Rs320, with respect to price of dates and raisins it is Rs960 and 1,920 respectively.

The Fidya amount needed to be paid for the 30 days with respect to wheat price is Rs8,400; with respect to barley Rs19,200; with respect to dates Rs57,600; and with respect to raisins Rs115,200.

Sadaqa-tul-Fitr, also known as Zakatul-Fitr, is a small amount of food to be given in charity before Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. It is not advisable to pay after Eid prayer. However, if a person has failed to pay Fitrana at proper time, then he/she should pay it as soon as possible.

This amount is separate from the annual payment of Zakat, which is one of the pillars of Islam.

Unlike Zakat, which is calculated annually as a percentage of extra wealth, the Sadaqat-ul-Fitr is to be paid equally by every Muslim man, woman and child.

According to the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him each person should give away in charity an amount equivalent to one ‘sa’a (an ancient measure of volume, approximately between 2.6 Kg to 3 Kg of grain’). A sa'a is a unit of measurement equal to 4 handfuls of an average man. As such, the exact weight differs based on the foodstuff in question.

Each individual Muslim, who has financial power is to give away this amount — man or woman, adult or child, sick or healthy, old or young. These are the minimum Fitrana and Sadaqah rates.Those who have been given abundance in sustenance by Allah, considering their financial status, can pay fitrana accordingly.

Islam obligates its followers to pay the required amount to the most deserving people including relatives or neighbours before offering the Eid prayers to ensure that monies donated are able to be distributed amongst those most in need in order for them to join in with Eid celebrations.

“The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) ordained Zakat ul Fitr [Fitrana] to purify the fasting person from indecent words or actions, and to provide food for the needy. It is accepted as Zakat for the person who gives it before the Eid prayer; but it is a mere Sadaqah for the one who gives it after the prayer.” [Abu Dawud and Ibn Majah].

Meanwhile, Darul Ifta Peshawar has announced Rs120 as Fitra with respect to wheat; Rs280, barley; Rs700 dates and Rs1,400 per head with respect to raisin.

Fitrana Sadqa e Fitr

Minimum Fitrana fixed at Rs140 per person

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail

PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively

FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit

UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters