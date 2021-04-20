ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Audi unveils brand new luxury sedan A6 E-Tron

  • Audi stole the show with the announcement of the concept car for the A6 E-Tron at the Auto Shanghai 2021.
  • Media reports suggest that the production-ready version of the A6 E-Tron will be launched by the end of 2022.
Syed Ahmed Raza 20 Apr 2021

The Volkswagen Audi Group (VAG) is quickly shifting to all-electric power for its vehicles as companies like Porsche, Bentley, Volkswagen, and Audi itself, are on course to add several EVs to their fleet.

The latest of them is Audi that stole the show with the announcement of the concept car for the A6 E-Tron. Audi’s upcoming mid-size luxury sedan will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the BMW 5-Series, the Lexus ES, the Cadillac CT5, and other executive sedans.

Audi unveiled the A6 E-Tron concept version at the Auto Shanghai 2021. The rumor has it that the mid-size luxury sedan will be powered by a brand-new EV platform co-developed by Audi and Porsche. Media reports suggest that the production-ready version of the A6 E-Tron will be launched by the end of the year 2022.

As per the company insights, the A6 E-Tron will be installed with a 100 kWh battery pack and a matching powertrain, providing up to 700 kilometers on a single charge while delivering a strong performance.

Being an executive EV, the A6 E-Tron will have impressively slim matrix LED headlights of the digital variety, meaning they could also be used as a projector. The ultra-advance headlights can also project Audi-developed video games on a wall or garage door to keep the driver and passengers entertained.

At the back of it, the A6 E-Tron concept offers a wide lightbar featuring digital OLED elements like the Q5 facelift. Audi claims the technology offers "almost unlimited customizable variations" of the light signature, including those with a fancy 3D spatial effect previously unseen on a vehicle from Ingolstadt.

luxury sedan Audi electric vehicles Audi A6 E Tron Volkswagen Audi Group executive sedan

