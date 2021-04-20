Pakistan
Corona claims 137 lives during last twenty-four hours
- The death toll has now reached 16,453.
- The positivity ratio remained eight percent.
20 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: As many as 137 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection were reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.
According to the statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,445 new positive cases were diagnosed after 68,002 tests conducted in a day.
The death toll has now reached 16,453. The positivity ratio remained eight percent.
