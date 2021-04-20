Any artificial increase in prices of essential commodities will not be tolerated: Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said any artificial increase in prices of essential commodities will not be tolerated.

Chairing a meeting of Provincial Ministers in Lahore, he reviewed measures for provision of relief to the people under Ramadan package, progress on development projects in the province and sanitation arrangements in Lahore.

The Chief Minister said government will continue to take every possible step for protection of rights of the people. He directed the Provincial Ministers to visit Ramzan Bazaars to monitor relief activities.

He directed to ensure hundred percent implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Ramadan bazaars across the province.

The Chief Minister also directed the concerned authorities to complete development projects within the stipulated time across the province and improve sanitation arrangements in all cities including Lahore.