Cloudy weather with light rain expected in upper Sindh

DUKI: Met office has forcast that on Tuesday, cloudy weather with light rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, north Balochistan and upper Sindh.

Wednesday

Cloudy weather with light rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while rain-thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Sindh, Parachinar and Skardu.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur 01, Sindh: Larkana 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 02. Yesterday's Highest maximum Temperature’s (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor 43, Dadu, Mithi 42, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Mohenjodharo 40.