Maserati introduces its Levante Hybrid

  • Levante Hybrid is Maserati's first SUV car. It comes with a four-wheel drive, new grille, and boomerang rear lights.
  • It has an Alfa Romeo sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine combined with a 48V mild-hybrid system for 330bhp and 332lb-ft of torque.
Syed Ahmed Raza Updated 20 Apr 2021

Maserati introduced a new addition to its line-up, a Levante Hybrid. Yes, the auto brand's only SUV is a hybrid. The new Levante Hybrid underwent more than a subtle makeover, with a four-wheel drive, new grille, and boomerang rear lights.

Aside from the visible differences upfront, the Levante has an Alfa Romeo sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine under the hood. It, combined with a 48V mild-hybrid system, produces 330bhp and 332lb-feet of torque.

As for an electric motor, there isn't one; just a small battery. The hybrid system comprises an eBooster that fills in for the turbo at low revs and a belt starter generator that acts as an alternator.

The four-cylinder is 24kg lighter than its Ghibli V6, yet it offers the same feel and performance as a heavy-lifter.

Despite a four-wheel drive, 100 percent of the torque can be sent to the rear wheels, with 50 percent available upfront when needed. This allows a 0-62mph sprint in 6.0 seconds flat. This performance isn't bad with a tradeoff for 20% fewer emissions than a V6. However, it's much more hush.

The SUV is also equipped with an 8.4-inch display, infotainment system. Not to forget the new GT trim with plenty of chrome, plus, the blue accents and stitching for new Hybrid models.

Besides Levante Hybrid, Maserati had also teased the MC20 EV and people want more information on when the vehicle is coming out. The company had announced that the electric vehicle is set to arrive in the next few years. When exactly isn't known.

auto electric and hybrid cars Maserati Maserati electric cars Levante Hybrid

