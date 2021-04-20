ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.05%)
ASC 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.03%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (5.43%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BYCO 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
DGKC 122.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.61%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.59%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.15%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.35%)
HUBC 78.43 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.33%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.78%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.9%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
LOTCHEM 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.02%)
PIBTL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
PRL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
PTC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 31.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.26%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.14%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 51.59 (1.07%)
BR30 25,562 Increased By ▲ 422.94 (1.68%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.26 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,551 Increased By ▲ 187.6 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

C$ dips, bond yields climb as Ottawa adds to deficit spending

  • Investors were also looking ahead to a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday. Analysts expect the central bank to announce it is cutting bond purchases from the current pace of C$4 billion per week.
Reuters 20 Apr 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened on Monday against its US counterpart, pulling back from an earlier one-month high, and bond yields rose as Canada's government lined up billions in new spending and said it would issue more long-term debt.

The loonie weakened 0.2% to 1.2532 to the greenback, or 79.80 US cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since March 19 at 1.2471.

Canada's budget deficit is forecast to hit C$154.7 billion in the fiscal year ending next March, as Ottawa spends heavily to counter a third wave of COVID-19 infections and plans to bolster the economic recovery, the finance department said.

The share of bond issuance with a maturity of 10 years or greater is set to rise to 42% in the fiscal year ending next March from 29% the prior year. It was 15% before the crisis.

Investors were also looking ahead to a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday. Analysts expect the central bank to announce it is cutting bond purchases from the current pace of C$4 billion per week.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by a weaker US dollar but gains were capped by concerns about the impact on demand from rising coronavirus cases in India. US crude prices settled 0.4% higher at $63.38 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve. The 30-year touched its highest since March 19 at 2.071% before dipping to 2.062%, up 7.7 basis points on the day.

Canadian Dollar Bank of Canada COVID19 coronavirus cases US dollar US crude Canada's budget deficit

C$ dips, bond yields climb as Ottawa adds to deficit spending

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Third COVID wave: CAA includes India in category C of international travel list

US calls Russia's plans to block parts of Black Sea 'unprovoked escalation'

US says Russian build-up on Ukraine border is bigger than in 2014

Canada to spend big to 'punch way out of Covid recession'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters