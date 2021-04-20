ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.05%)
US oil may retest support at $62.62

  • A break above $63.88 could lead to a gain into $64.57-$65.75 range.
Reuters 20 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $62.62 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall towards $61.35.

The contract faces a resistance at $63.88. The correction triggered by this barrier may consist of three parts. So far, only the first part is over.

The third part may develop around $63.88, where the second part is expected to end.

A break above $63.88 could lead to a gain into $64.57-$65.75 range.

On the daily chart, oil faces a similar resistance at $64.12. The sideways moves below this level over the past few days indicate a slim chance of a break above this barrier.

Most likely, the contract would retreat towards the range of $57.88-$59.81.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

