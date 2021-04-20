ANL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
AVN 91.43 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (5.64%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BYCO 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DGKC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.9%)
EPCL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.41%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.93%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.46%)
HUBC 78.82 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.65%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.28%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.02%)
PIBTL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.25%)
PTC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.3%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.55%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 51.59 (1.07%)
BR30 25,562 Increased By ▲ 422.94 (1.68%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.26 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,551 Increased By ▲ 187.6 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Australia shares slip from 14-month high as banking and tech stocks weigh

Reuters 20 Apr 2021

Australian shares slipped from 14-month highs on Tuesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, with technology and financial stocks weighing the most on the local benchmark.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7,030.10 by 0030 GMT, down after rising for five straight sessions to hit its highest level since Feb. 24, 2020 on Monday.

It is off more than 2% from a record high scaled in February last year.

Overnight, all three major US indexes settled lower, slipping from last week's record levels as investors awaited direction from corporate earnings, while electric carmaker Tesla fell more than 3%.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei traded 1.73% lower on Tuesday, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.17%.

In Australia, Afterpay was among the top percentage gainers on the benchmark, trading 2.6% higher after it said it was exploring a US listing and reported a more than two-fold jump in its third-quarter sales volumes.

Gains in Afterpay, however, failed to push the Australian technology index higher. The index declined as much as 1.2%.

Miners declined about half a percent, with BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group falling about 0.2% each.

Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore miner, added 0.8% after it reported a 7% rise in its March-quarter iron ore shipments compared with a year earlier.

Lynas Rare Earths lost as much as 4%, marking its biggest intraday percentage drop in nearly four weeks, after it reported a slight drop in its quarterly rare earths output.

Financial stocks fell 0.6%, with top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd declining 0.4% each.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 12,641.1, its biggest drop in four weeks.

The top percentage loser on the index was Meridian Energy , down 3.1%. Mercury NZ fell 2.5%, while Auckland International Airport slipped 1.7%.

