Hong Kong stocks flat at break after Wall Street retreat
20 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were unmoved by Tuesday lunch at the end of a morning spent mostly in the red after Wall Street equities pulled back from record levels overnight.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.42 points at 29,105.73.
