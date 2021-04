Aimal Wali tests positive for Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Aimal Wali Khan has confirmed the news on his own Twitter account.

According to the ANP’s spokesman, Samar Haroon Bilour, Aimal Wali has self-quarantined himself at his residence in Peshawar after contracting the coronavirus.

She appealed to the public and party workers to pray for his health.

