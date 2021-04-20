ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal condemns violence in Lahore

NNI 20 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has condemned the violence in Lahore and other parts of the country and expressed grief over the loss of lives, including those of policemen and civilians, as the direct result of the PTI government’s inability to handle the situation peacefully.

Responding to the situation in the country, the PPP chairman said the human blood shedding and incitement to violence was never the answer to any situation because history informs us that violence only begets more violence.

“The real fight is about fighting against the root of festering problem, not in just responding to the symptoms. Why the selected government has not bothered to implement the National Action Plan (NAP), or even discuss arising challenges in parliament,” Bilawal Bhutto added.

In a statement issued, the PPP chairman pointed out that the tendency to foster and coddle pressure groups through instigating ethnic, religious and sectarian hatred had begun during Zia’s regime, to squeeze mainstream national political parties.

“This dictatorial tool continues to be used even today as an operational lever to reduce the salience and size of mainstream political parties, as more and more ‘Frankensteins’ are being midwife to curb the democratic aspirations of the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Bilawal said in the same context that is painfully clear that we have failed to understand that no one can consistently play with fire without getting burnt themselves. “PPP had been in the frontlines of resisting any discourse or action that promoted violence or extremism since its inception. For this, the party and its leadership, including Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto has paid a heavy price. It is distressing therefore to witness how the ‘selected’ were allowed to attack government properties, occupy government offices in Islamabad and hold the government hostage since 2013. Today, the same modus operandi is being replicated to further destroy the system,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman said he is very clear that the state is responsible for protecting people, and a serial failure of the current selected regime to fulfil this responsibility has dragged the country into unprecedented chaos and anarchy, exposing both the population and state to risks that are incalculable.

“In any situation, the law must be the only factor to prevail and that to that effect all issues should be addressed through constitutional mechanisms, instead of resort to more violence” the PPP Chairman said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PTI Government NAP Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

