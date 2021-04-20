Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation launched

PESHAWAR: “Sino-Pak Friendship is growing like a lash green tree and giving both shelter and fruits.” This was stated by Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong while informally exchanging views after launching Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation 2021 at Civil Officer’s Mess Peshawar on Monday organized by Pakistan-China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Chapter.

Ambassador Nong Rong who was visiting first time Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since taking over the ambassadorial responsibilities was warmly received by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan, Secretary Local Council Board Khazir Hayat Khan, Director-General Peshawar City District Government Mian Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Patron PCFA Tasleem Hussain, President PCFA Yousaf Ayub Khan along with PCFA-Khyber officer-bearers.

Ambassdor Nong Rong formally launched Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation 2021 drive as a part of PCFA-Khyber’s plan to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China Diplomtic Relations.

The initiative was appreciated by the Ambassador Nong Rong and was informed that this plantation will be across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during 2021- the year marking 100 successful years of Communist Party of China, which played vital role in China’s economic development & social prosperity and become a living example for rest of the world.

While speaking on the occasion Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for LG&RDD Akbar Ayub Khan welcomed the Ambassador Nong Rong on his first visit of province. Akbar Ayub Khan appreciated the efforts of Pakistan-China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in further strengthening relationship and urged that we should put all efforts to translate these friendly relationship for benefits of peoples like how China bring economic prosperity for the masses across China and recently control the COVID-19 successfully we should learn from the experience of China for the greater benefits of our country.

He also appreciated the efforts of PCFA Khyber for launching Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation 2021 drive and mentioned that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan we are committed to further environment friendly activities by plantation across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary-General Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani said that this association was established in 1970 as Pak-China Students Friendship Association and was having the Red Book of Chairman Mao then play an active role in twining of Peshawar Urumqi, Abbottabad-Kashgar as sister cities in 1985 and 2007 respectively and recently at provincial level we have launched a Essay competition to celebrate 70th Aanniversary of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations with support of Culture Section of Chinese Embassy started from 5th April to 5th May 2021.—PR

