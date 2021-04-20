Fruits and vegetables: DC monitors bidding process

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali said that the bidding process of fruits and vegetables in the vegetable markets is being monitored so that the prices can be kept stable.

He said this during his visit to fruits and vegetable markets. He reviewed the auction process of different vegetable and fruits and other essentials items and asked the market committee officials to continue monitoring the bidding process so that the price of an item does not increase unnecessarily.

He said that the rate list should be issued immediately after the bidding process and the standard items should be sold at fixed rates.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the Assistant Commissioners to visit the vegetable market in the tehsils regularly in the morning and afternoon hours and monitor the process of auction and keep abreast of prices. He reviewed the implementation of Corona SOPs and directed to ensure the use of face masks.

Assistant Commissioner Syed Ayub Bukhari, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Usman and other officers of the Market Committee were also present on the occasion.—PR

