1139 suspicious electricity connections detected

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer IESCO Ch. Abdul Razaq has said that besides ensuring continuity of power supply during holy month of Ramazan prompt action against power theft is also our top priority.

CEO IESCO has said that during current month of April-2021 our power detection teams caught 1139 suspicious electricity connections throughout IESCO region.

According to detail 1105 meters found slow and direct power supply was taken from 32 meters. On account of slow meters and power theft related users have charged 0.9 million units and fine of 18.03 million Rs also imposed and for legal proceeding application have also been submitted in local police stations.

IESCO Chief appreciated the field formations efforts and said that this campaign will continue until the last power thief is caught. IESCO Chief requested valuable customers to be a part of this National campaign and call on complaint and monitoring cell No. 051-92952933-6 or help line 118 if they found anyone stealing electricity.-PR

