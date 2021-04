Alleged TTP terrorist arrested

KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested a terrorist associated with the banned outfit, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Karachi's Malir area. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, Irfan Bahadur, the police party in a raid in Malir area arrested a hardcore terrorist belonging to TTP. The terrorist named Usman Ghani alias Irfan is associated with TTP's Bajauri group and is trained from Afghanistan.