FPCCI for reduction in prices of essential medicines

KARACHI: The US dollar has been devalued by a significant Rs 17 during last eight months; but there was no tangible impact on the price indices in Pakistan. Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo criticized and called out the attitude of various local and multinational companies, who at the time of devaluation of Pak rupee by even one rupee against US dollar invariably resort to increase in the prices of their products. Counter intuitively, now they were not inclined to reduce their prices even by a single rupee.

He said the exchange rate in Pakistan on 15th April was Rs 151.25 against dollar; while in August 2020 it was recorded at highest of 168.87. After this escalation, all import-oriented companies had increased their prices specially the pharmaceutical and automobile sectors. In fact, hey were found busy enhancing their prices on monthly and weekly basis during past eight months.

However, today when dollar is almost 17 rupees down, those prices must have come down considerably by now - ranging from 20 percent to 25 percent. He urged the price control and regulatory authorities of pharmaceutical and automobile sectors to take cognizance of the situation and bring down the prices of these essential medicines at the earliest for common man. Additionally, authorities must regulate the prices of automobiles to reflect the true value of Pak rupee currently.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021