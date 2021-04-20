BankIslami partners with TPL Life

KARACHI: BankIslami has partnered with TPL Life to offer a consolidated Covid-19 coverage plan for customers. The package is a complete Shariah compliant Takaful plan for the entire family with up to PKR 30,000 initial benefits upon diagnosis and further Hospital Cash Assistance for each member under the only Covid Protection Shield available to individuals.

"At present, the country is experiencing it's third wave of infections with new variants of the virus being detected causing positivity ratio of cases to spike. This plan comes at a relevant time from Pakistan's first Takaful provider and is a leading product giving coverage against Covid-19 related expenses. The cover also includes provision for funeral expenses worth up to PKR 100,000 in case of an unfortunate demise.

Speaking on the occasion, BankIslami CEO, Syed Amir Ali stated: "Covid-19 is the most challenging health crises that we have witnessed in modern history. Although vaccinations have begun, infections are still on the rise and there are many people struggling to find the resources to provide effective treatment for themselves and their family members."-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021