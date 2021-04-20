ANL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
ASL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.76%)
AVN 88.71 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.5%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BYCO 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.39%)
EPCL 56.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
FCCL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
HASCOL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HUBC 78.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
JSCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.27%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
PAEL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.62%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 11.40 (7.45%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.96%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.14%)
BR100 4,877 Increased By ▲ 55.42 (1.15%)
BR30 25,646 Increased By ▲ 507.32 (2.02%)
KSE100 45,379 Increased By ▲ 465.79 (1.04%)
KSE30 18,574 Increased By ▲ 211.19 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

'GDP growth critical to deal with unemployment, other issues'

Recorder Report Updated 20 Apr 2021

KARACHI: There is dire need to think why Pakistan's economy is not doing well and understand a wide range of explanation for present imbroglio, which are micro and socioeconomic concerns, said Ateeq Ur Rehman (Economic & Financial Analyst).

He said that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin reportedly stated that 6 to 7 percent GDP growth was critical to deal with the unemployment as well as other economic challenges.

Further our imports are still showing rising trend due to additional import of cotton, raw material, wheat, sugar fertilizer and machinery adding an extra US 6 to 7 billion dollars in import bills, beside other importable items. Pakistani exports only achieved $25 billion mark in 2013, after that exports never reached that high level.

We need to export $50 billion, at least in this fiscal year, which looks impossible as we are not improving our potentials and running cost.

IMF projects Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 1.5 percent for 2021 against negative 0.4 percent in 2020. It also projected rise in unemployment from 4.5 percent in 2020 to 5 percent in 2021.

Ateeq added that presently Pakistan's external debt is nearly $115 billion which is 90 percent of GDP. This is pathetic every Pakistani is under debt of Rs 180,000. FBR tax collection targets were Rs 4963 billion for 2021 whereas for 2022 is Rs 6235 billion, which is 26 percent extra and is very difficult for taxpayers under such economic disruptions and Covid-19 situation to meet with this, Ateeq said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat unemployment GDP growth Ateeq Ur Rehman Shaukat Tarin sugar fertilizer

'GDP growth critical to deal with unemployment, other issues'

US calls Russia's plans to block parts of Black Sea 'unprovoked escalation'

US says Russian build-up on Ukraine border is bigger than in 2014

Canada to spend big to 'punch way out of Covid recession'

PM explains why ties with France cannot be severed

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.