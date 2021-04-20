Cap on dividend distribution removed: MPCL

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has announced that an amendment agreement to Mari Wellhead Gas Pricing Agreement 2015 has been signed/executed between the government of Pakistan and MPCL on April 17, 2021, giving effect to the ECC decision regarding removal of cap on dividend distribution by MPCL.

"Accordingly, effective 1st July 2020, the company has been allowed to declare and distribute dividends in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2017 (as amended from time to time) and the Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations, 2017," material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said.

