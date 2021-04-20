ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
China stocks climb

Reuters 20 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended higher, with the blue-chip index posting its best day in six weeks, led by gains in new energy vehicles firms, while strong foreign inflows also helped sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.4% to 5,087.02 on Monday, posting its best session since March 11, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.5% to 3,477.55.

Leading the gains on Monday, the CSI new energy vehicles index surged 6.3% after Huawei’s launch of automated-driving solutions on Sunday.

Also helping support the market, foreign investors purchased a net 19 billion yuan ($2.92 billion) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.

“Driven by declining interest rates for the short-term and upbeat corporate earnings, the A-share market is expected to continue rebound,” Southwestern Securities noted in a report.

China’s state planner expects the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise mildly this year and remain within the official target, its spokesperson Meng Wei said on Monday.

Though traders and analysts remain cautious due to worries on liquidity and valuations. “The stock market will remain rangebound and I don’t see a reversal for now that points to a continued uptrend, as valuations of many blue-chips remain lofty which could take years for the market to digest,” said Niu Chunbao, chairman at Wanji Asset, a Shanghai-based private securities fund.

“Near-term, the pain of tightness should still sustain as we expect another 0.5-0.6 percentage points of broad credit slowdown in 2Q21,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Laura Wang said in a report.

“Largely in-line earnings results for 4Q and the surprise miss of GDP growth in 1Q2021 could curb motivation for the market to further revise up earnings growth estimates in the near term,” MS added.

