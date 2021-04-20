ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 ends lower

Reuters 20 Apr 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 ended lower on Monday, dragged down by a stronger pound and as weaker oil prices weighed on energy firms, with Melrose the worst performer on the index after it decided to sell its air management unit.

The British engineer dropped 5.5% after it agreed to sell its Nortek Air Management business for about 2.62 billion pounds ($3.63 billion) and plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt, reduce a UK pension deficit and return cash to shareholders.

The blue-chip index closed 0.5% lower as the pound rose 1% to hit a one-month high against the dollar, while heavyweight energy shares ended 1.23% lower and were the top losers.

“A pretty quiet trading day with a strong pound and weak oil stocks leading the blue chip index lower, but it doesn’t really call for a sell-off headline as recovery optimism remains intact,” said Keith Temperton, equity sales trader at Forte Securities.

With the FTSE 100 gaining 8.4% year-to-date and Britain’s vaccine rollout continuing to progress, markets will have a chance to gauge the impact on the economy as employment data, retail sales, CPI, PPI, and flash April PMIs are all due this week.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index slipped 0.1% with oil and gas exploration company Energean being the top loser after its opertating loss widened.

Meanwhile, the number of people heading to shops across Britain jumped 87.8% last week as non-essential stores reopened after three months of COVID-19 lockdown, researcher Springboard said. Retail stocks ended flat.

The British outsourcer jumped 18.8% after US private equity firm Siris Capital tabled a 624.3 million pounds ($864.59 million) bid in an all-cash deal.

Homebuilders dropped 0.4% even after property website Rightmove said advertised prices for homes in Britain hit a record high after finance minister Rishi Sunak stoked the market again by extending a tax-cut for home-buyers last month.

FTSE 100 PMIs blue chip index Energean Keith Temperton London’s FTSE 100 FTSE 100 ends lower Nortek Air Management UK pension deficit Siris Capital

FTSE 100 ends lower

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Tarin gets briefing from PBS

Jul-Mar FDI plunges 35pc YoY

First Chinese industry lays foundation in Rashakai SEZ

NAB decides to auction off all properties of Nawaz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.