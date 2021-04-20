Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
20 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 19, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
457,272,384 272,979,976 15,921,999,804 7,534,879,792
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,186,025,054 (1,148,444,750) 37,580,304
Local Individuals 14,557,479,429 (15,256,289,388) (698,809,959)
Local Corporates 5,364,521,644 (4,703,291,989) 661,229,655
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.