KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 19, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 457,272,384 272,979,976 15,921,999,804 7,534,879,792 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,186,025,054 (1,148,444,750) 37,580,304 Local Individuals 14,557,479,429 (15,256,289,388) (698,809,959) Local Corporates 5,364,521,644 (4,703,291,989) 661,229,655 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021