ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 17, 2021
World

US sanctions 10 Pakistani individuals and companies for meddling in presidential elections

  • US imposed sanctioned on 32 individuals and entities for participating in Russia’s alleged election meddling attempts in 2020 presidential elections.
  • 10 of them belonged to Pakistan, based in Karachi and Lahore.
BR Web Desk 17 Apr 2021

The United States has sanctioned 32 individuals and entities for participating in Russia’s alleged election meddling attempts in 2020 presidential elections, an official US statement said. Of them, 10 are from Pakistan, based in Karachi and Lahore.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday, expelling US diplomats and imposing sanctions on nearly three dozen individuals and companies on alleged cyber-hacking attempts of US federal agencies, and interference in the 2020 presidential election.

The following day, the US Treasury Department issued a statement with details of banned personalities and companies. The list also includes some Pakistanis booked under Cyber2, Election-EO13848 - a 2018 executive order which imposes sanctions for foreign interference in a US election.

The details are as follows:

  • Ahmed, Shahzad (aka Amin, Shahzad) of Lahore, born 14 Dec 1987, national ID #3420204688179, Hasnain, Syed Johar of Karachi, born on Dec 30, 1987; national ID #4220106151401.
  • Hayat, Muhammad Khizar, aka Hayat Jaffri of Karachi, born July 14, 1994; national ID # 4210191597005.
  • RazaMohsin (aka Amir) of Karachi, born May 25, 1986; national ID # 4220198261523.
  • Raza, Mujtaba Ali (aka Lilani), Mujtaba Ali of Karachi, born Oct. 21,1987.
  • Raza, Syed Ali (aka Zaidi), of Karachi, born Oct 1992; national ID #4220157603253. The list includes some phone numbers as well.

The companies are: Three companies linked to RazaMohsin and Raza, Mujtaba Ali are on the list:

  • Fresh Air Farmhouse, Karachi, phone number 923453272659; alt. phone number 923209299030.
  • LikeWise, Shop # 5, Jamshed Quarters, Karachi, phone number 923452179668; and registration number 4220198261523.
  • M K Soft-Tech, 631-C, 6th Floor, Mashriq Center, Stadium Road, Karachi.
  • Secondeye Solution (aka Forwarderz), Karachi, only has a website and email addresses.

Russia is believed to have hacked the networks of at least nine federal agencies in November 2020 to gather US secrets in the SolarWinds cyber-breach. The companies and individuals mentioned above are accused of helping Russian hackers in the process.

Pakistan US Joe Biden Russia sanctions Companies Hacked federal agencies

US sanctions 10 Pakistani individuals and companies for meddling in presidential elections

