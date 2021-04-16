Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices....
16 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1977.00 2297.50 9011.00 1968.00 16205.00 27696.00 2789.50 2207.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1977.00 2297.50 9011.00 1968.00 16205.00 27696.00 2789.50 2207.00
3-months Buyer 1980.00 2315.00 9002.50 1990.50 16257.00 25948.00 2811.50 2220.00
3-months Seller 1980.00 2315.00 9002.50 1990.50 16257.00 25948.00 2811.50 2220.00
15-months Buyer — — — — — 23743.00 — —
15-months Seller — — — — — 23743.00 — —
27-months Buyer — — — — — — — —
27-months Seller — — — — — — — —
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.