ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Down against USD

BR Research 16 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR went down against USD in interbank market while remaining unchanged in open market. It also went down against Euro by more than one rupee in open market. According to reports, US dollar sank to a new four week low in global currency markets after Federal Reserve arguments that interest rates will remain low for some time.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over Tuesday’s rates closing at 152.75 and 152.85 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling over Tuesday’s rates closing at 152.70 and 153.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 1.30 rupees for both buying and selling closing at 181 and 182.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 41.35 and 41.65 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 40.40 and 40.65 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 153.20
Open Offer     Rs 152.70
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 152.75
Offer Rate     Rs 152.85
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the local currency market on Thursday.

The greenback did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation throughout the trading session. As a result, the greenback firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 153.00 and Rs 154.20 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Furthermore, the rupee continued its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. The pound’s buying and selling rates further improved from Wednesday’s closing of Rs 208.70 and Rs 210.20 to Rs 209.20 and Rs 210.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee remained firm against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.40(buying) and Rs 153.50(selling) against same last rate.

It closed at Rs153.40(buying) and Rs 153.50(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE currency rates in pakistan usd to pkr today dollar rate in pakistan

THE RUPEE: Down against USD

POL products’ prices slashed

PM, China’s envoy discuss CPEC projects

Industrial consumers: CCoE approves proposal on ToU tariff scheme extension

Personal income tax: FBR trying to reduce number of slabs to 5

Report on SBP bill to be presented in NA today

Citigroup exits 13 global consumer banking markets

Afghan peace process: Troop pullout should coincide with progress: FO

US sanctions Russia, Moscow reacts angrily

Eurobond inflows push up forex reserves to $23bn

Additional SDRs to give ‘meaningful’ support: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.