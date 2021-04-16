THE RUPEE: Down against USD

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR went down against USD in interbank market while remaining unchanged in open market. It also went down against Euro by more than one rupee in open market. According to reports, US dollar sank to a new four week low in global currency markets after Federal Reserve arguments that interest rates will remain low for some time.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over Tuesday’s rates closing at 152.75 and 152.85 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling over Tuesday’s rates closing at 152.70 and 153.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 1.30 rupees for both buying and selling closing at 181 and 182.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 41.35 and 41.65 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 40.40 and 40.65 respectively.

Open Bid Rs 153.20 Open Offer Rs 152.70

Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday

Bid Rate Rs 152.75 Offer Rate Rs 152.85

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the local currency market on Thursday.

The greenback did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation throughout the trading session. As a result, the greenback firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 153.00 and Rs 154.20 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Furthermore, the rupee continued its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. The pound’s buying and selling rates further improved from Wednesday’s closing of Rs 208.70 and Rs 210.20 to Rs 209.20 and Rs 210.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee remained firm against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.40(buying) and Rs 153.50(selling) against same last rate.

It closed at Rs153.40(buying) and Rs 153.50(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

